New DuckTales Episodes on DVD!

About the new DuckTales episodes:

An ancient tomb in Toth-Ra, the mountain peak of Mt. Neverrest, a vacation island for Greek gods…global expeditions await! Thanks to Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby, trillionaire Scrooge McDuck is back in action, leading the way to death-defying exploits stretching all the way from Duckburg to legendary destinations around the world. Let the greatest family adventures begin!

Episodes:

The Beagle Birthday Breakout!

The Living Mummies of Toth-Ra!

The Impossible Summit of Mt. Neverrest!

The Spear of Selene!

The Missing Links of Moorshire!

Beware the B.U.D.D.Y. System!*

Bonus – 2 Classic DuckTales Episodes:

New Gizmo-Kids on the Block

Ducky Mountain High

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to jump in Scrooge McDuck’s money bin? I do! They had a life-sized money bin at D23 last year and I had the opportunity to jump in. It was so much fun!

My boys are huge fans of the series and were really happy to add this Disney film to their DVD collection! I often them hear them humming the tune. My 7-year old’s favorite episode is B.U.D.D.Y system, and my husband and I were excited to see the bonus episode with Gizmo Duck since we’re 80’s kids! Buy your copy of DuckTales, available June 5th, at stores nationwide and Amazon.com.

Remember the DuckTales theme song? DuckTales woo-oo!

